Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Elizabeth “Liz” Perthuis Beaulieu, age 96, passed away at The Cottages at Clear Lake on Friday, April 6, 2018. Liz was born on June 26, 1921 to Louis and Ethel Miller Perthuis and lived in Galveston most of her life.
She attended Ursuline Academy, owned and operated Leo’s Drug Store, and later was employed by the Galveston Wharves and Exxon Oil. Liz was a talented artist, a member of the Galveston Art League, and enjoyed taking art classes at Galveston College for many years. Dancing, especially at the 12th Street Inn and The Rusty Nail, was her passion. At every opportunity, she was in her high heels out on the dance floor. Liz adored Mardi Gras parades, dressing in her famous self-made beaded cape and hat, and begging for beads that she wore all year. She loved meeting visitors from around the world and taking pictures with them. “Busy Lizzy” enjoyed arts, crafts, sewing, cake decorating, and gardening.
Survivors include daughter, Barbara Segura, of Galveston; and son, Leo Edward Beaulieu III and wife, Ramah, of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren: Roxane Segura Farrar, J Ryan Segura and wife, Ella; Brent Beaulieu, and Curtis Beaulieu and wife, Kate; and great grandchildren: Daisy Segura, Violet Segura, Riley Beaulieu and Cole Beaulieu.
Elizabeth’s ashes will be interred next to her loving parents in Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Liz’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
