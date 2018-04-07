Elizabeth Bonella (Bailly) Glenn, age 87, of Friendswood, Texas, died in her home, surrounded by her family on February 5, 2018.
Elizabeth was born in Caracas, Venezuela to the late Florent and Bertha Bailly on November 25, 1930. Her family, including her brother and sister, the late Florent David Bailly and the late Leonor (Bailly) Gardner, moved to the United States when she was 12, eventually settling in California. She graduated from Stanford University with a BA in Biological Sciences in 1951. While at Stanford, she met James J. “Jack” Glenn, Jr, whom she married on September 20, 1952. They were married for over 53 years, until Jack died in 2005.
In addition to devoting herself to her family, Elizabeth was a dedicated feminist, volunteer and community leader. She was involved in several organizations, principally: the Houston Area Women’s Center for over two decades, beginning as one of the original volunteers and continuing in many roles including answering the hotline, working at the emergency shelter, and serving as President and on the Board of Directors; the League of Women Voters for over 50 years, including the League of Women Voters of the Bay Area; the Assistance League of the Bay Area; and the Houston Symphony League Bay Area. Her volunteer work was acknowledged and she was honored by several awards, including receiving a Savvy Award, which recognizes Houston’s outstanding volunteers, in 1986 for her work at the HAWC; and induction into the Men and Women of Heart Hall of Fame by Friends of the Bay Area Turning Point in 2000.
She is survived by her children, Betsy (Joe Lennihan); Barbara (Dallas Burtraw); James (Cheryl); David (Vicky); Thomas (Indira Balkissoon); and Martha (Matthew Clevenger), as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial celebration will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, (281) 992-7200. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to one of the organizations that Elizabeth supported as a volunteer.
Condolences may be sent to the Glenn family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
