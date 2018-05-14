Erin Marie Grigsby

Galveston, Texas—After a long battle against brain cancer, Erin Grigsby, 35, gained her wings on Sunday, April 29, 2018 surrounded by the love of her family. Erin is survived by her devoted husband R. Aaron Grigsby, and her two furry dogs: Toby and Tugger.
Erin was a beloved daughter of Deb and Jerry House, a older sister to Colby House, and a daughter-in-law to Bob and Sue Grigsby and Olga and Richard Sharer.
Erin was a bright, talented, and giving individual. She loved to run like there was no end! She ran many, many marathons, half marathons, etc. A highlight of her running career was completing the Boston Marathon in 2015. She established a business called Anchor Leg Coaching while living in Rhode Island. In Galveston-in her free time, she was often found giving back to her church and building her run coaching business.
Erin was born in Olympia Washington on August 18, 1982. She went to schools in Washington and graduated from high school in Whitefish Montana in 2000. She completed a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Montana State University in Bozeman Montana and completed her Master’s Degree in Social Work/Counseling from Eastern Washington University in Cheney Washington.
She became a school counselor in Astoria Oregon where she met Aaron, a United States Coast Guard man. They connected, clicked instantly, got married in 2011, and moved to Rhode Island. They were as close as two peas in a pod, two puzzle pieces that fit — and like how the right shoe needs the left shoe, they simply completed each other. In Rhode Island, she was also a school counselor at Jamestown School District.
In 2016 they moved to Galveston, Texas. After a year of living peacefully on the island, building her business and making a name for herself, Erin was diagnosed with brain cancer for the second time. When she received the news, she was determined to fight, to be Erin — not a person with cancer. Living unselfishly to the very last moment.
Erin loved with every part of her soul. In addition to her spouse, parents and sibling, Erin lived a full and happy life with numerous relatives and many friends she made through her journey. From Washington to Montana, to Oregon to Rhode Island, to Texas, Erin will be remembered forever.
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie Street in Galveston, Texas, and officiated by Reverand Rhoades at 11:30 a.m. If you would like to visit with the family, you may do so at 10:00 a.m.
After the service celebrating Erin’s life, we will take an hour break then meet back on the church grounds for lunch and refreshments--Lutheran style.
