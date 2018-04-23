Frank Pelosi, 93, passed into the loving arms of the Lord on April 17, 2018. Born October 4, 1924 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was the ninth of ten children born to Beniamino and Ernestina Pelosi who had emigrated from Pietramelara, Italy.
Frank grew up during the Great Depression, and even though he was young, he worked to help support his mother and family after his father’s death in 1937. He graduated from New Castle High school in 1942.
From 1944 to 1946, Frank served his country in the US Navy during World War II, following in the footsteps of his older brothers, all of whom were already serving in various branches of the military. He served on the Destroyer Escort USS George W. Ingram in the North Atlantic and on Guam in the South Pacific.
After receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1946, Frank returned to New Castle to help support his mother and younger sister. He initially was employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad, but enrolled in a bricklayer apprenticeship program. Upon completion, he became a journeyman bricklayer and a lifelong union member.
On February 9, 1955, Frank married Herlinda (Linda) Garcia Pelosi, the widow of his deceased brother Rocco, and moved to Galveston, Texas. In 1961 he graduated from Alvin Junior College with an Associate of Arts degree. He continued at the University of Houston studying civil engineering.
Frank continued his work as a bricklayer, becoming a master at the trade and eventually opened his own business, Gulf Masonry. Many residential and commercial buildings in Galveston bear his work, including the house he built to raise his family. Because of his great masonry skill with historical buildings, he was asked to supervise portions of the restoration of the nationally recognized Moody Mansion.
Frank and Linda were members of the Xochitl Club of Galveston where they enjoyed good times with wonderful lifelong friends. Frank was an avid golfer, spending many a Sunday at the Galveston Municipal Golf Course with his golfing buddies, as well as going on numerous weekend golfing trips with Linda and their friends.
In February of 2013, Frank and Linda moved to the Austin area to be closer to their children. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 9, 2015. Frank was a devoted husband and lovingly cared for Linda as she battled cancer. He was at her side when she passed on May 15, 2015. After her passing, he continued to live with his daughter. Frank was diagnosed with lymphoma in June of 2017. He completed multiple treatments with a positive outlook and courageous attitude and never gave up.
Frank was generous, kind-hearted and loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandson with all his heart. He worked hard his entire life to give his children what he did not have growing up and inspired them to work hard and strive for excellence in all that they do. He was always there to lend advice, wisdom and support when they needed it. They are forever grateful and blessed to call him Daddy. The one constant used by everyone who ever met Frank to describe him was that he was a genuinely sweet man and of course, they also remarked that he had the most beautiful head of white hair.
Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda, and his parents, Beniamino and Ernestina Pelosi, as well as his nine brothers and sisters – Generoso (Gene), Anna (Nancy), Teresa (Tessie), Clemente (Clem), Maria, Nicholas, Beniamino (Benny), Rocco, and Mary.
Frank is survived by his children, son Rocco Louis Pelosi and wife Jan of Austin, Texas; daughter Lisa Anne Butterfield and husband Rex of Buda, Texas; son Frank Pelosi Jr., M.D and wife Lisa of Ann Arbor, Michigan and grandsons, Rocco Brandon Pelosi, Frank Pelosi III, Michael Barnes Pelosi, Vincent Miller Pelosi, Bret Di Giovanni and great-grandson, Jaxon Reed Pelosi.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Laurence Tokaz and Dr. Ryan Tierney of Texas Oncology and their staff who cared for Frank over the past ten months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
Visitation and Rosary will be held at Harrell Funeral Home in Kyle, TX on April 26, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on April 27th at Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Buda, TX with graveside services following at Onion Creek Memorial Cemetery. A reception will be held afterward at Onion Creek Senior Center in Buda.
Obituary and memorial guestbook are available on-line at www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
