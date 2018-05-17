Adine “Deanie” Lowry Weatherall, 94, of Texas City, passed away May 16, 2018 at Clearlake Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 21, 2018 with a visitation at 12:00 p.m. at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
