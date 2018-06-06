Mary Quiroz, 87, of Galveston, passed away on Monday, June 4, 2018 in Webster, Texas. Mary was born and raised in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School.
She spent her working life in retail, working for Clark Shoe Store and also working as an assistant bookkeeper. Mary was a talented homemaker with a special talent for sewing. She enjoyed watching westerns and “Judge Judy” on tv and reading the Galveston Daily News.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Porfirio and Carmen Quiroz, and brother, Jesse G. Quiroz.
She is survived by her sister, Lucy Silva of Galveston, niece, Linda Perez and nephew, Rudy Silva, Jr. along with numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 8, 2018 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.