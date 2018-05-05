Hazel K. Zipprian, 93, of Dickinson passed peacefully April 30, 2018 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.
Funeral services were held on May 4, 2018 at Pine Drive Baptist Church.
Mrs. Zipprian was born April 12, 1925 to Eugene and Ima Viola Giddings in Paige, TX.
Mrs. Zipprian was a devoted wife and mother. She loved her family dearly. She enjoyed gardening, painting, cooking, singing. Mrs. Zipprian made several trips to the Far East with her husband Capt. Patrick Zipprian. Mrs. Zipprian was a member of the Weed-N-Wish Club in Dickinson from 1968 through 1980. She discovered her passion for painting when she took an art class with Lee Johnson in her early 60’s and then she took an art class with Vivian Swain in her mid-60’s. Later, she and several ladies from Vivian Swain’s art class formed a group of five ladies who met every Wednesday morning to paint and chat. My mom cherished these lady’s friendship.
Mrs. Zipprian was preceded in death by her husband, Capt. Patrick Zipprian, parents Eugene and Ima Viola Giddings, sisters: Lee Ora Giddings and Imagene Kennedy, brothers: Verbon Giddings, Wilburn Giddings, Jerry Giddings, and her beloved grandson: Bryan Castanie.
Mrs. Zipprian is survived by her loving daughter Kathleen Zipprian, son Michael Zipprian, brother Robert (Bob) Giddings (Sandy), grandson Michael Zipprian Jr. (Jennifer), Jackie Malagarie (Scott), great grandchildren, Patrick and Connor Zipprian, and Elizabeth Boehme, great great-grandchildren, Hunter Creede and Austin Boehme. Many more loving family members.
The family request that if it is in your heart, to please make a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Houston Food Bank in her name.
John 3:16
