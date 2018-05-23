Joan Margaret Thiem Dillard was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, May 21, 2018. She was born on Galveston Island, December 12, 1935 to Theodore and Muriel Thiem. Her talents were sewing and playing organ at St John’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from Ball High School and worked for Santa Fe Railroad until she had her 3rd child, at which time she became a devoted housewife and stay-at-home mother.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother, John Thiem.
Though they are thankful she is in Heaven and free from the worries of this world, she will be greatly missed by her daughters - Joanie, Julie, Jeanie and Jill; son, Bobbie; son-in-law, David; grandchildren - Derrell, Garrett, Teddy, Tara, Clay, Myckella and Dillon; brothers – Jerry and Jed; sister, Judy; sisters-in-law - Sandra, Laleen and Irma; brother-in-law, Bobby; cousin, Lillian; childhood friend, Jane; niece, Stephanie; and many other relatives and friends.
Friends are cordially invited to the visitation with the family on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546 (281) 992-7200, with Rev. Ralph Hobratschk officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Derrell Hughes III, Garrett Gilbreath, Teddy Correa, Clay Dillard, and Dillon Jorden.
Condolences may be sent to the Dillard family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
