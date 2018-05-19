George Gongora, 66, passed away Wednesday, May 16, 2018, after a long battle with COPD.
Memorial services will be held 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
George was born October 13, 1951 in Galveston, Texas. He lived in Galveston for many years before relocating to Texas City.
George worked in numerous places during his lifetime, but the one job that he worked until his death was at Chaparral Golf Course in Dickinson. While there George made so many friends and was loved so much by everyone he encountered. He truly enjoyed his time there and always looked forward to getting up and going to work.
He is preceded in death by his parents Thomas R. Gongora and Christine Gongora Fortes and sister Yolanda Gongora Smalling.
Survivors include sons; George Gongora Maceo, Jeremy Ridgeway and daughter Amanda Ridgeway, brothers; Arthur Gongora, Tom Gongora and sister Christine Wise.
George will always be remembered forever by his family, relatives and numerous friends for his kindness, and the way he touched so many hearts.
