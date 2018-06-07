Gloria Anaya Villarreal, 61 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018. She was born in Tangancicuaro, Mich. Mexico on March 27, 1957.
Gloria was a daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother, great-grandmother. She was a homemaker most of her life. She was a kind hearted and loving person, always taking care of others.
Gloria is preceded in death by father, Ramon Zendyas; and husband, Randell Villarrel.
She is survived by mother, Asuncion Araya; daughter, Maria Dominguez; sons, Brian and Robert Villarreal. She has seven sisters and three brothers, along with numerous grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City, TX on June 9, 2018 from 10:00 a.m till 11:00 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
