Uzzell
A memorial service for Gwendolyn Uzzell will be held today at 1 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Munson
Graveside services for Louis Munson will be held today at 10 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Matthews
A memorial service for Vergie Matthews will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at McKinney United Methodist Church in La Marque under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Garcia
Funeral services for Christian Garcia will be held today at 11:30 a.m. at Crosby Church, 5725 US 90 in Crosby. Burial will follow at Sterling White Cemetery, 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd., Highlands TX under the direction of Scott Funeral Home of Alvin.
Stone
Funeral services for Christopher Stone will be held today at 4 p.m. at Clear Creek Community Church, 999 FM 270 in League City under the direction of Crowder Dickinson.
Nicholson
Funeral services for Dororthy Nicholson will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
