GALVESTON—Pedro Moreno, IV, age 39, of Galveston died Wednesday March 28, 2018 at his residence in Galveston.
Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Reverend John Turner officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Pedro was born June 16, 1978 in Galveston to Pedro Moreno, Jr. and Betty Blake. He was a wonderful and loving son, grandson and brother. He enjoyed listening to music and in his youth he enjoyed surfing and skate boarding. He loved spending time with his family. He was unique in that he could find a friend literally anywhere he went. He was very athletic and was a happy man with a kind heart. He was a native Galvestonian who enjoyed everything about his Island life. He was a faithful Christian man of the Baptist faith who now is with his heavenly father.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Blake; father, Pedro Moreno, Jr.; brother, Armando Mandy Moreno and wife Sharla; sister, Sandra Moreno Reyes and husband Michael; brother, Bobby Jo Moreno and wife Stacy and grandfather, Antonio Maldonado; aunts, Dahlia Blake Murphy and husband Rodney Hall; uncle Albert Blake and wife Pauline; nieces and nephews, Michael, Jr., Makayla, Makenzie, Mason, Amy, Reanna, Clorissa, Aaliyah, Armando, Jr., Amanda, Joseph, Anthony, Destinie, Whitney, III and Bobby James Murphy.
