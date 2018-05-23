June 7, 1960 - May 17, 2018
Mr. Theodore Smith, Jr., 57, passed away Thursday, May 17, 2018. Mr. Smith was born June 7, 1960 in Temple, Texas.
Funeral services for Mr. Smith will be held Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock. Pastor William Randle, Jr. will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
