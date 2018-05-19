HITCHCOCK—Mr. John Clifford “JC” Johnson passed from this life Thursday evening, May 18, 2018, in Hitchcock.
Born September 19, 1927 in Houston, Mr. Johnson had been a resident of Hitchcock for most of his life. JC proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and Korean War. He was a member of El Mina Shrine Temple in Galveston, John Mitchell Masonic Lodge #1401 AF & AM and a lifetime member of VFW Post 5400. He enjoyed to fish, but nothing gave him more joy than his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas D. Johnson and Necil Eleanor (Gillespie) Hall; sisters, Tommie Parrish, Jerri Halcumb, Anne Seliger.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Johnson; sons, John Clifford Johnson, Jr., and wife, Nita of Palestine, Gary Johnson and wife, Stormi of Palastine, Mark A. Johnson and wife, Leslie of Round Top, Kirk K. Johnson and wife, Betty of Hitchcock, Jeff V. Johnson and Anna of Bayou Vista, Dale A. Johnson and Brenda of Texas City, Matt S. Johnson and wife, Kimberly of Hitchcock. 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
JC’s family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.
