Pitt
Graveside services for Charles Pitt will be held today at 10:00 A.M. at Congregation Beth Jacob Cemetery.
Temple
Services will be held today for Mary Ann Temple at Holy Rosary Church, 1420 31st St. in Galveston at 10am.
Longcoy
Funeral services will be held today for Myrtle Joyce Longcoy at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Cole
A funeral service for Lynette Amanda Cole will be held today at 10:00 A.M. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Wallace
Graveside services for Dewaine H. Wallace will be held today at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 7801 IH45 - Dickinson under the direction of Scott Funeral Home.
