Miriam Sharp Persons, age 93, died in Austin, Texas on May 14, 2018. She recently moved from Galveston.
She was born December 24, 1924 in Denver, Colorado and raised in San Francisco, California. During WWII, she volunteered at the Stage Door Canteen in San Francisco where she met her husband of many years, Don A. Persons, a young sailor from Texas. They had five children who they raised all over with Don’s military career. Miriam was devoted to her family and created home where ever the next place was.
She is survived by her daughter Susan Persons, Galveston, son Don Persons and his wife Sharrn Pennau Persons, Honolulu, daughter, Lisa Mitchell and her husband Corey Mitchell of Evant, Texas, son Pat Persons & his wife Martha Persons of Melville, Long Island and Bill Persons of Austin.
She adored her grandchildren. Christopher Carlsen and his wife Shannon Carlsen and their daughter, Willow Carlsen of Sacramento, California. Rebecca Bowman and her husband Dustin Bowman of Dripping Springs, Texas. Ryan Persons of Melville, New York and Hannah Persons of Melville New York.
A private family gathering will be held in Austin on May 19. Later her ashes will be scattered off San Souci beach in Honolulu as per her request.
