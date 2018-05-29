Kimberley Diane Mules, of League City, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at the age of 43. She was born March 31, 1975 in Houston, Texas to Ed and Marilyn Hester.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Harry and Roberta Swann and Edwin and Margaret Hester.
Kimberley is survived by her parents Ed and Marilyn Hester, sister Carrie Hester, brother Michael Hester, daughter Megan Mules, son Tyler Mules and wife Kelli and grandson Jameson Mules.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 1, 2018 from 6-9:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 East Main Street, League City, Texas. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Clear Creek Community Church in League City, Texas with burial following at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
You may send flowers to Crowder Funeral in League City or you may send memorials to Clear Creek Community Church, 999 FM270, League City, TX 77573.
