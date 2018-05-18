David Charles Rose, Sr., of Texas City, passed from this earth into his heavenly home, on Sunday evening, April 29, 2018. David was born on August 15, 1946, from the union of Aubrey W. “Red” Rose and Ina Mae Parker. While attending Kirwin High School, David met his high school sweetheart, and love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Haney. Upon marriage, he began a career as an HVAC technician which lasted over 50 years.
A former Galvestonian and BOI (Born on Island), David grew up to love all things outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and camper. He passed along his knowledge and love of the outdoors to family and friends. He especially enjoyed the fishing expeditions with his son and grandsons. Mr. Rose possessed a unique personality. He was truly one of a kind. David never met a stranger and was forever the person ready and willing to help, at a moment’s notice. He will truly be missed.
David was preceded in death by his Father, Aubrey W. “Red” Rose, Mother, Ina Mae Heitman, Step Father, J.D. Heitman and Brother, Aubrey L. “Red” Rose. David is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary Haney Rose of Texas City; Son, David Charles Rose, Jr. and Wife, Karolyn of Dickinson; Daughter, Audra Blanche Graham-Rose, and Companion , Ronnie Malone of Kemp; Grand Children Stephen (Sasha), J.W. (Brooke), Aaron, Katelynn, Emilee, Cameron, Brittany, Dennis Wayne (Annette), Dylan, Chyna and Aaron (Samantha); Great Grandchildren, Corrine, Everett, Preston, Parker, Spencer, Aubrie, Alexa, AJ and Avianna; Sisters, B.J. “June” Middlebrooks, of Galveston and F. Ann Haygood Coltzer, of Clear Lake; Brother-in-law, Joe L. “Buddy” Haney, Sr. and wife, Joan. Mr. Rose is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Rose requested that no formal services be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to take this time to thank Dr. Daniel Piazza, Dr. Swayam Prakash, Dr. K. Subramanyam and Dr. Diane Robinson, the Hospice Care Team, especially Pastor James Ross, Cynthia, Betty, Robert and Rebecca for providing care, emotional support and guidance during David’s illness.
Memorials may be sent to the Hospice Care Team of Texas City or a charity of your choice.
