Calvert
Services for Tally Calvert will be held today at her home in Galveston.
Putman
Funeral services for Mary Putnam will be held today at 10 a.m. at Moody Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Veal
A celebration of life service for James Veal will be held today at 11 a.m. at Mount Olive Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Clark
A celebration of life service for Natalie Clark will be held today at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at The Meridian Retirement Home in Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Buhmann
A memorial service for Mitchell Buhmann will be held today at 6:30 p.m. at the west end of Galveston Seawall where his friends and family are invited to attend the scattering of his ashes.
Jones
A celebration of life service for Margie Jones will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Mitchell
A funeral service for Ruby Mitchell will be held today at 1 p.m. at Live Oak Baptist Church under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Sherwood
A celebration of life service for Elder Deacon Jimmie Sherwood will be held today at 1 p.m. at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Grimaldo
Services for Steven Grimaldo will be held today between 2-5 p.m. at Temple El Manuel, 4807 Broadway St. in Galveston.
Vaught
Funeral service for Wayne Vaught will be held today at 12:30 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.