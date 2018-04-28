GALVESTON—
John Joseph Allex age 73 of Galveston died Wednesday April 25, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—
Mary Lou Petaway- Burke age 69 of Galveston died Monday April 23, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—
Maria Elena “Mary Helen” Coreas age 81 of Galveston died with her 2 daughters at her side Thursday April 26, 2018 at the home of her daughter in Santa Fe, where she had to move due to a fire that struck her home in Galveston on Palm Sunday. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—
Julie Ann Dobelmann age 50 of Houston died Friday April 27, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—
Brandy Lavan Good age 45 of Alvin died Thursday April 26, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—
Marvin Edward Larry age 65 of Nederland died Friday April 27, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
HOUSTON—
Mable B. McCorpen, 92, received her call into eternal rest on April 26, 2018, at Focus Care at Beechnut in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
GALVESTON—Franklin Glen Reyes age 51 of Hitchcock died Thursday April 26, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—
Howard Williams, Jr., 80, received his call into eternal rest on Friday, April 27, 2018, at The Resort of Texas City. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
