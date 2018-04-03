GALVESTON—
Ercilia Kalsnes age 97 of Galveston died Monday April 2, 2018 at Concord Home in Galveston. Funeral services are 11:00am with visitation beginning at 10:00am Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Mrs. Kalsnes was born September 6, 1920 in San Antonio Texas to Joaquin Fernandez and Julia Diaz Fernandez. She devoted her life to the loving care of her cherished family. She was married to Einar Harold Kalsnes for over 51 years before his death on June 18, 1996. She was a faith member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church who enjoyed a blessed life. Ercilia was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who was a fun loving and spirited person to so many people. She enjoyed shopping and traveling even sitting in the hot sun watching her great grandchildren play ball all day long. It can truly be said that the real treasures of her life were her family and the time she was given on this earth to spend with them.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Tony and Charlie Fernandez and sisters, Eleanor Fernandez and Gloria Phillips; survivors includes, son, Earl Kalsnes and wife Theresa of Galveston; daughter, Karen Kirk and husband Carl of Houston; grandchildren, Sunday Roberts and husband Shawn of Galveston and Karla Kirk and husband Pete Woelper of Bethesda, Maryland; great grandchildren, Colby Roberts and Tucker Roberts both of Galveston and Kirk Wall and Brett Wall both of Bethesda, Maryland; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Colby Roberts, Tucker Roberts, Shawn Roberts, Carl Kirk, E. L. “Earl” Kalsnes and Tony Fernandez, Jr.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff of Concord Home, Absolute Hospice and Libbie’s Place for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Mrs. Kalsnes during her time spent in their care. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Memorials may be sent to Libbie’s Place 2803- 53rd Street Galveston, Texas 77551.
