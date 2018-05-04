On the morning of May 1, 2018, Fr. Daniel Cooper drifted peacefully into the arms of St. Joseph after a three and one – half year battle with cancer.
Born to Jerome and Dorothy Cooper on December 12, 1962, he was ordained a Catholic priest by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre on June 29, 1987 in Econe, Switzerland.
In his over thirty years of priesthood, Fr. Cooper served in many assignments including: Ridgefield Ct; Armada, Mi; Los Gatos, Ca; Veneta, Or; Arcadia, Ca and twice in Dickinson, Texas. His gentle ways and sincere piety won much love and respect from the faithful whose lives he deeply touched, as well as from his priestly confreres. In his last days Father was assisted with the Sacraments of the Church. He offered his sufferings for the Society of Saint Pius X and for the good of the Catholic Church.
A favorite quote of Fr. Daniel Cooper: “But the foolish things of the world hath God chosen, that he may confound the wise; and the weak things of the world hath God chosen, that he may confound the strong…That no flesh should glory in his sight…He that glorieth, may glory in the Lord.” (I Corinthians 1:27-31).
Father Cooper is preceded in death by his father, Jerome Cooper.
He is survived by his mother Dorothy Cooper, two brothers, Steven Cooper and wife Karen, Joseph Cooper and wife Amy; nieces and nephews, Kaitlin, Kyle and wife Kylie, and Connor, as well as numerous family members, friends and parishioners.
A visitation will be held Monday, May 7, at 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Queen of Angels Catholic Church 4100 Hwy. 3, Dickinson, Tx 77539.
The Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. An all- night Vigil will take place in the church after visitation.
A Requiem Mass: Tuesday, May 8, at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Queen of Angels Church in Fr. Cooper’s memory.
