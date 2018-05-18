Affectionately known as Billy Bad, shorty has gone to be with our Lord on May 16, 2018 at the age of 75. He was born May 5, 1943 in Galveston and was a longtime resident.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather. He would build fishing rods from scratch and caught monster fish in his day. He was a master welder and was known to help anyone in need.
He is proceeded in death by his father Joe Rubio Solis; mother, Esiquia Solis; and sister, Gloria Smith; brother, Eddie Solis and late wife Esther Molina Solis.
He is survived by his wife, Zolia Solis of Sugarland, Texas; Brother, Joe Solis, and wife Virginia Solis of Galveston, Texas; Brother, Johnnie Solis and wife Rosa Solis of Tomball.
His four children: Esther Solis Tamayo, daughter, and husband Jose Ignacio Tamayo of Galveston, Texas; Shirley Esiquia Solis Dyke, daughter, and husband Grayden Dyke of Katy, Texas; Thomas Solis Jr., son, and wife Cynthia Solis of Houston, Texas; Frank Anthony Solis, son, and wife Jennifer Solis of Indian Harbor Beach, Florida; Alex Cruz, son, and wife Veronica of Sugarland, Texas; Antonio Cruz, son, and wife Maricela Cruz of Sugarland.
Grandchildren: Amanda Sue Tamayo, Sarah Catherine Dyke, Rachel Anne Dyke Kimble and husband Brock Kimble, Hanna Elizabeth Dyke, Samuel Joseph Dyke, Jacob Thomas Dyke, the late Joshua Michael Dyke, David Charles Dyke, Daniel Robert Dyke, Aaron Paul Dyke, Gilbert Mireles, Stephen Mireles and wife Diane, Brittney Bates, Bria Plair, Alyssa Solis, Luca Solis, Bodhi Kai Solis, Willow Rain Solis, Cristina Cruz, Alex Jr. Cruz, Rachel Cruz, Diego Cruz, Jose Antonio Cruz, Christian Cruz.
Great Grand Children: Autumn Lesleyanne Dyke, Gabriella Mireles, Anania Mireles, Cora Mireles, Lydia Mireles, Khloe Catching.
Nieces and Nephews: Denise Cotton and husband Byron, Joseph Herrera and wife Ofelia, Edna Ruth Tobar and husband Roger. Eddie Jr. Solis and wife Rosa, Manuel Solis, Paul Solis, Paula Pagan and husband Russell. Monica Solis, Valeria Nava and husband Chris, Charlie Nave, Monalisa Solis, Veronica Lynn Solis Maisey, and late husband Michael Glenn, the late Pamela Ann Solis. Heather Benavides, Ricky Benavides, Eddie Jr. Benavides, Matthew Benavides, Braeden Cotton, Caden Cotton, Cameron Cotton, Chris Brown, Nick Brown, Kurt Smith, Pricilla Vargas, Christal Solis, Lettie Solis, Angel Pegan, Melissa Pegan, Anthony Pegan, Kimberly Pegan, Rushelle Pegan, Michael Solis, Ruben Solis, Rachel Solis, Gilbert Solis, Amanda Solis, John Solis, Matt Solis, Aaron Solis, Drew Solis, Jazmin Solis, Jeseca Solis, Elena Nava, Joran Flores, Gabriana Monique Campbell, Monique Nava, Kristina Nava, Maya Jada Nava, Jazzy Maisey.
Honorary Pallbearers, Benjamin Lopez, Alex Cruz, Alex Cruz Jr., William Murello, Joseph Herrera, Eddie Benavides Jr., Kurt Smith.
Memorial Services are scheduled for June 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Unity Funeral Home 7730 Boone Rd, Houston, Texas 77072.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.