Roy (Bucky) Edward Payne Jr., 68, years young joined his family and friends in heaven on April 28, 2018. God finally found his place for Buck beside him.
Born in Terri Haute, IN, he was raised in Evansville, IN but his final home was in La Marque TX.
In 1967 Roy enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1969. Roy was a proud Marine and received many medals; one being the Purple Heart. After the military, Roy became a craftsman of many jobs. He was a shade tree mechanic, plumber, shipbuilder, shrimper, steel-mill worker, marine electrician, and many more.
Roy loved being near the water and got to enjoy that in his retirement with family and friends.
Preceding him are his parents Nora Hurt and Roy Payne Sr., brothers Clarence Payne and Jimmie Payne.
Roy leaves behind to cherish his memory, a wife and friend of 40 years Jackie Cantrell Payne and two sons Roy Edward Payne III and Christopher Jack Payne (Beatrice “BeBe”), also his sisters Linda Stevens (Gary), Mary Nelson, Sue Kixmiller, and Nancy Burris, sister- in-laws Connie Payne and Debbie Lawler (Daniel) and numerous aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of a formal service Roy requests for his family to have a private gathering to celebrate his life and have his body donated to science. His family will respect his wishes and appreciate all prayers and condolences.
In lieu of flowers give a toast to Roy (Bucky) for being a friend, a husband, a father, a brother, an uncle, and a veteran (Semper Fi).
Special thanks to Compassionate Care (Hospice); Doctor Sabichi andThe Oncology Department at the VA Medical Center.
