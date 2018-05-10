Funeral services for Milton James will be held today at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 Ball St. in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
A rosary/visitation for William Kelly will be held today between 6-8 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 111 Medical Center Blvd. in Webster.
