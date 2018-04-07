Nonette Elkins O’Donnell, beloved daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend, suddenly passed away Easter week at her home in Jamaica Beach, Galveston.
Nonette, known as Noni to so many, was born in Carnegie, Oklahoma, in 1949. In 1953, the family moved to Hollis, Oklahoma and then to Tulsa two years later, where Noni went to grade school. Then to Bartlesville where she attended middle school and then moved to El Paso in 1963, where she graduated from Coronado High School in 1967. She then attended the University of Texas El Paso majoring in business and transferred to Southern Methodist University where she received her Bachelor of Business Administration.
After graduation, she began her airline career as a flight attendant for Texas International Airlines until promoted to crew scheduling and later spent a year in Los Angeles following the merger of Texas International and Continental, where she worked until the mid ‘80s.
She made her home in Clear Lake where she met the love of her life, James V. O’Donnell, and they married in 1983. Their daughter, Ann, was born in 1986. Ann became an officer with the University of Houston Police Department and was tragically killed on duty on Christmas Eve 2010 in a wreck responding to an emergency call.
She lost James almost two years later in 2012 after a lengthy illness. Previously, they had lost Jim’s only son, Michael, in 2008. She was preceded in death by her parents, Brodace and Wynona Elkins in 2017 and 2015, respectively, and her sister, Nancy, in 1990.
Despite the repeated tragedies and losses, Nonette remained the same sweet person that everyone knew her to be. Brodace said that husband Jim once told him that Noni was “the finest person I have ever known.”
Nonette is survived by her brother, Howard, and wife Nancy, and their daughter, Jessica, from Lytle, Texas, step-daughter Kathleen Sullivan, and her husband Allyn, and their sons Adam and Jordan from Austin, and step-grandson, Zachary.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 9, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont, in Galveston. Memorial donations may be made to the American Police Hall of Fame in Titusville, FL, https://www.aphf.org/.
