Dominco Mae Ali, 100, was born September 22, 1917 in Hitchcock, TX and passed away April 11, 2018 in Webster, TX. Mrs. Ali was a life long resident of Dickinson, TX and a member of Shine of the True Cross Church.
Mrs. Ali is preceded in death by her husband, James Joseph Ali; daughter, Carol Ann Ali; parents, Anthony and Rosa Curtino; sisters: Catherine Gerasimowicz, Mary Pollastrini and Johanna John; brothers: Joe Curtino and Tony Curtino.
She leaves behind; daughter, Elaine Harris, husband Jack; son, James Ali, wife Laura; grandchildren: Kristin Skendziel, husband Chris, Lindsey Harris and significant other, Jared McNeel, Jay Ali, wife Karen, Chelsea Gutierrez, husband Juan and Ryan Walden; great grandchildren: Addyson Skendziel, Baila Skendziel, Alexis Ali, Leila Gutierrez and Zane Gutierrez; nephews: Robert Gerasimowicz, wife B.J. and Gary Gerasimowicz, wife Joy; niece, Rose Mary Urbani.
There will be a visitation from 10am – 11am on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Shrine of the True Cross with a mass to begin 11am. Followed by a burial at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
Pallbearers will be: Chris Skendziel, Jared McNeel, Robbie Gerasimowicz, Justin Gerasimowicz, Ryan Walden and Juan Gutierrez.
