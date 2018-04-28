Louis Edward Pauls Jr. passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at The Meridian, surrounded by his family. He was born August 26, 1935 in Galveston to Louis Edward Pauls Sr. and Eleanor Harriss Pauls. Maternal grandparents, Baylis Earle Harriss and Loula Curtis Harriss. Paternal grandparents, Peter G. Pauls and Carrie Cortes Pauls.
Known as father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, employer, and friend: Louis, Louie, Chicken, Chick, and The Big Kahuna, will be missed by many.
Louis graduated high school from Staunton Military Academy in Staunton, Virginia in 1953. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin in 1959 and majored in Finance. He joined his father at Louis Pauls and Company, the first investment banking firm in Galveston.
Louis served as Financial Advisor to Galveston Independent School District, the City of Galveston, and Galveston County, dating back to the 1970’s.
He was the longest serving director on the board for National Western Life Insurance with 46 years. He was on many other boards and committees, including the Bond Study Committee, Strand/Mechanic Historic Review Board, City Council, Mayor Pro Tem, Houston-Galveston Advisory Council, Parks Board, Galveston Housing Finance Corporation, and Investment Advisory Committee.
Louis had a full life. He enjoyed traveling, fine food and wine, and spending time with family and friends. He was a history buff and loved to play tennis, swim, and collect coins, which he had pursued since childhood.
Louis is preceded in death by his mother and father, brother, Peter G. Pauls, sister, Eleanor Pauls Schaeper, and son, Louis Edward Pauls III. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Pauls McClure, son, Merrill Britton Pauls and wife, Betsy, son, Taylor Higgins Pauls, and daughter, Stacie Pauls Legge and husband, Allan. Grandchildren include, Blake Edward Legge, Katye Allyson Pauls, Hunter Scott Legge,Tristan Taylor Pauls, and Gabriella Elyse Pauls. Great grandchild, Aubrey Ann Skinner.
Honorary pall bearers include, posthumous, Vandy Anderson, Herbie Banuelos, Moore McDonough, and Bill Westrup. Others include, Jinny Gilliland, Buddy Herz, Joe Higgins, Doug McLeod, Sonny Milos, Bobby Moody Sr., Ross Moody, Neil Nathan, Jim Niederle, Bill Rider, Gerald Smith, and Eddie Walsh.
A celebration of life will be held at the Galveston Yacht Club on Saturday, May 5, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Island attire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rosenberg Library or a charity of your choice.
