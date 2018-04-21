WA “Poncho” Purdy
William Alexander Purdy Jr., better known as “Poncho” to his family and friends, passed on to be with the Lord on Monday, April 2, 2018.
WA Purdy Jr. was born on November 21, 1933, in Houston Tx, and was the youngest of three siblings. Poncho grew up in Houston, graduated from Austin High School and attended Austin College before starting a 30 year career with Kraft foods. Poncho loved the water and fishing and lived his entire adult life on Galveston Island. He enjoyed the Shrimping business and built and owned several boats and bait camps in his retirement years.
He is survived by his sister, Gladys Mae Hicks, sister in law, Joanne Purdy and cousin Carole Shivers Beerbower of Houston, along with nephews Charles C. Purdy Jr., David B. Purdy and Carter B. Purdy, and numerous great nephews and nieces.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service celebrating his life on Wednesday, April 25, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 5127 Avenue U, in Galveston at 2:00 p.m.
