Penn

Funeral services for Eamerlee Penn will be held today at 2:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sunseri

Funeral mass for Mary Sunseri will be held today at 10:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston, TX. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Yoak

Graveside services for Edwina Yoak will be held today at 10:00am at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription