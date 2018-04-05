Penn
Funeral services for Eamerlee Penn will be held today at 2:00pm in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Sunseri
Funeral mass for Mary Sunseri will be held today at 10:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Galveston, TX. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Yoak
Graveside services for Edwina Yoak will be held today at 10:00am at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
