Laveta “Frenchie” Fletchall, 90, passed away on June 2, 2018 in League City, Texas.
She was born in Dotham, Missouri on June 8, 1927 to Orin and Jennie Smith. She was married to Joseph Fletchall for 59 years. Laveta took care of her children and the household during the 30 years her husband served in the United States Air force. She was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class United Methodist Church of League City and had a passion for caring for her family.
Laveta is preceded in death by parents, Orin and Jennie Smith; brother, Harry and husband Joseph.
She is survived by sons Joseph Fletchall and wife Patricia of League City, Texas; Damon Fletchall and wife Debbie of Irving, Texas; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598 followed by a committal service at 1:30 p.m. in the cemetery at Forest Park East Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.