Javier Issac Longoria Sr
Javier Issac Longoria Sr. passed away on April 10, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Leon Moore, Sr
Leon Moore, Sr. passed away at his residence in La Marque, TX surrounded by his loving family. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
Reverend Richard Lee Anderson
Reverend Richard Lee Anderson of La Marque, TX passed away with his loving family surrounding him as he made his transition. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591.
