SANTA FE—Miss Shana Lorraine Fisher passed from this life Friday morning, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Shana was born May 9, 2002 in Galveston, TX. She was a shy, sweet young lady who was a gifted artist. She had a passion for drawing anime and her attention to detail made each piece she drew a true work of art. She enjoyed doing her makeup and dressing up for the renaissance festival each year but her favorite pastime was playing with her pup, Callie. Shana was a beautiful person who will be missed greatly by all her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, George Fisher; great-grandmother, Edith Fisher; great-uncle, Paul Fisher; cousins, Michael Mullins and Jayler Brown.
Survivors include her mother, Sadie Fisher-Baze; brother, Shawn Kyler Baze; sister, Kaylenn Fisher; aunts, Mistie Fisher, Ericha Fisher-Farris and husband, William, Hailey Fisher; uncle, Joshua Fisher; grandparents, Quinton and Kelly Fisher; numerous cousins and her dog, Callie.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delaney Road, La Marque, TX, with Pastor Walter Hallam officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be James Dahl, William Farris, Joshua Fisher, Randy Fisher, Quinton Fisher and Lynn Williams.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
