The family of Freda Merida Simpson invites you to join them in a service celebrating her life on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the West Point Baptist Church with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating. A visitation will be held prior to service beginning at 10 a.m.
Freda was born on July 22, 1961, in Galveston, TX, to the late Freddie Lee Merida and Nora Taldon Merida. She attended public school in Galveston and was a 1979 graduate of Ball High School.
She accepted Christ and was baptized at the First Union Baptist Church in Galveston. She later joined the West Point Baptist Church, and has served as the church secretary for the past 30 years.
Preceded in death by her father, Freddie; Freda’s legacy and love will live on in the hearts of her devoted son, Rodrick D. Simpson (LaToya); her mother, Nora Merida; her grandchildren, Rickai, Rylun and Rynai Simpson; brothers, Bobbie C. Merida and Freddie D. Merida (Desere); and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
