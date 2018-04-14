Everett Franklin McCann Jr., 77, of Texas City, Texas passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:00p.m., Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Everett was born October 8, 1940 in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Everett McCann Sr. and Frances Brooks. He was the former owner of DeLuxe Cleaners, a member of the Masonic Lodge of Texas City #1118 A.F. & A.M., a former Chief of Police at Texas A&M Galveston Campus, and he also worked for MET Life for seven years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years JoAnn McCann; sisters Mary Frances Wilson, Stella Sweeney and Carol Wells; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
