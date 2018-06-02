Frank “Butch” Scarcella, 75, of Danbury passed away Thursday, May 31, 2018 surrounded by his family. Frank passed away from a lengthy battle with cancer.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 6, 2018 from 6-8:00pm in Palms Funeral Home. Burial will be scheduled later in Houston National Cemetery.
Frank enjoyed watching Nascar races, fishing, and going to casinos. He loved taking his dog Vinny for walks on his scooter and spending time with his family. Frank was also a United States Navy veteran.
Frank was born August 18, 1942 in Galveston, Texas to Frank and Annie Scarcella.
Survivors include his wife; Kay Scarcella, sister; JoAnn Stagg (Tom), brother; Lawrence Scarcella (Beth), daughters; Lauri Delesandri, Nicole Smith (Dennis), June Rongey (Laney), sons; Terry Koneschik, John Koneschik (Beth). He is also survived by 17 grandkids, 21 great – grandkids and numerous other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas 979-849-4343.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by signing the online guestbook at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
