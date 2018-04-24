David Edward West, 62, of Texas City, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation will be held prior to service from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 26, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
David was born on October 19, 1955 in Fredonia, Kansas.
He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Gilbert Martinez, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Shirley Martinez; daughter, Layla Doctor; three grandchildren, Keiara, Te’kari, Aka’sha Doctor; sisters, Karen El-Haj and Sonya Myers; brothers, Johnny and Darrell Martinez; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Special friends, Berta Sears, Mike and Jamie Youther; and his special fur baby Smokey.
