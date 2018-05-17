Gwendolyn Jane “Gwen” Atwood Uzzell, daughter of Fred Robinson Atwood and Zorene Edna Horn Atwood, was born on April 21, 1920 in Gardner, Kansas. She passed peacefully on May 14, 2018 in Texas City at age 98.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 25, at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, followed by a visitation at First Baptist Church in Texas City.
Gwen attended Central High School in Texas City, was president of her senior class and graduated Valedictorian in 1938. She married William Edward “Ed” Guinn in 1946 in Texas City and had twin daughters, Toni Marie and Teresa Ann. She was employed for decades at Amoco Chemicals until her retirement.
Ed passed in 1981. In 1987 Gwen married Troy Uzzell in Texas City, where they remained until Troy passed in November 2017. They were active members of First Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; brothers Charles Edwin “Chubby” Atwood, Fred Robinson Atwood Jr., Beverly Dean “Red” Atwood, and Jackie Lee Atwood.
She is survived by her daughters, Toni Guinn and Terri Garcia of Fontana, CA; granddaughter Gelsey Freeman of Columbia, TN; granddaughter Wendy Guinn of San Antonio; long time family friend and later doting caregiver Jan Criddle; two great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and many members of the Atwood, Guinn and Uzzell families. She will be remembered lovingly by all who knew this beautiful and elegant lady.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.