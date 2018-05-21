Louis Samuel Munson, a thirty-year resident of Dickinson, TX was born in Coatsville, Pennsylvania on January 27, 1951 and passed away suddenly on May 16, 2018.
Louis moved to Newark, Delaware with his family as a young child and graduated from the University of Delaware with an electrical engineering degree. He went on to work for Lockheed Martin and then NASA for many years on the Space Shuttle. He retired in his very early 40’s and enjoyed skiing, golf, metal detecting, and traveling to see family and friends back home on the East coast. He also loved his cats and taking care of them.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Samuel and May Munson, his sister Scarlet Bolden, his brother Jeffrey Munson, and his nephew Matthew Bolden.
Ile is survived and missed by his nieces, Samantha McGeoch, Gina Phillips, Gloria Davies. and nephew Jack Bolden II, brother in law Jack Bolden Sr. and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, at F.M. 517 W and Hwy 646, Dickinson, TX. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, I45 South, Dickinson, TX.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation may make the donation to The Humane Society of South East Texas, https://www.humanesocietvofsoutheasttexas.org in Louis’s memory.
