Beryl Winifred Faulkner of Abilene, Texas died March 31, 2018 at 8:37 a.m. at the age of 83. Beryl was born February 6, 1935 in Andover, South Hampton, England to John and Hilda (Norris) Edmonds.
On December 15, 1956 she married Jimmy Don Faulkner in Ipswich Suffolk, England and they lived throughout the United States and Europe while her husband served 20 years in the United States Air Force. In 1973 her husband retired from the Air Force in Abilene, Texas and Abilene became their home.
Beryl was a beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker and a long-time member of the Abilene British Wife's Club. Her lovely British charm and humor will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survived by Daughters, Debra L. Doyle and husband, Matthew T. Doyle of Texas City, Texas; Terrie L. Cramer and husband, Walter A. Cramer of Abilene, Texas; grandchildren, Sean T. Doyle and wife, Megan Doyle of Kemah, Texas; Erin E. Doyle of Houston, Texas; Caitlin M. Cramer and Courtney M. Cramer of Fort Worth, Texas; Great granddaughter, Emma Kate Doyle of Kemah, Texas; brother, Jackie Edmonds of Hatfield, Doncaster, England; sister-in-law, Peggy Faulkner of Garland, Texas; nieces, Diane Faulkner, Lori White, Teresa Isenhower, Kim Bordeleon and Bettina Edmonds, as well as numerous great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Jimmy Don Faulkner; parents, John and Hilda Edmonds; mother-in-law, Mattie Faulkner and father-in-law, J.D. Faulkner; brother-in law, Thomas H. Faulkner and sister-in-law, Ruth Edmonds.
Graveside services will be held at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, Texas 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018.
The family wants to personally thank the caregivers at LaVita Bella Assisted Living with a special thanks to Tina Davis; Traditions Hospice caregivers, Erika and Nurse Rachel along with Dr. Armstrong.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Traditions Hospice 1120 Nasa Parkway, Suite 340A Houston, Texas 77058.
