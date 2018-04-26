Reverend Danny Ray Phillips, Sr., 62, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018 after a brief illness. Reverend Phillips was born August 13, 1955 in Galveston, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, TX on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Reverend William Lloyd Randall, Jr. will officiate the service.
Graveside services will be held at The Houston National Cemetery on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 2:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.