James Clayton Landreneau, 90, of Texas City, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Kemah, TX. James was born March 22, 1928, in Ville Platte, LA to Napoleon and Cecelia Landreneau. James served in the United States Navy and retired after 35 years in Operations from Union Carbide. He was a member of the VFW of Santa Fe post 5400, Mainland Elks Lodge 2141, Knights of Columbus, and Dow Union Carbide Pioneer Club.
James is preceded in death by his parents, sister Nettie Campbell, five brothers: Leslie Landreneau, Jessie Landreneau, George Landreneau, Elrise Landreneau and Jimmy Landreneau.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Cressie Landreneau; two daughters: Cheryl Spoor and husband Darrell and Denise Shaw and husband Bob; five grandchildren: Shelley Spoor, Stephanie Johnson and husband Kenny, Jared Shaw, Taylor Shaw and wife Megan, Alyssa Shaw; three great grandchildren: Joshua Spoor, Sr., Nevin Johnson, Emma Johnson; one great-great grandchild Joshua Spoor, Jr.
A visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque on Thursday, May 31, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
A special thanks to Traditions Hospice and their staff, especially Misty James, Rachel Cole, and Barb Velasco. The family would also like to thank Sheila’s Angels and staff, especially Kirsten Cook and Jasmine Bell.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.