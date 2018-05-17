Mr. Marvin Lee Bookman, 57, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018. Mr. Bookman was born August 31, 1960 in Bedias, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Larry Johnson will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Mainland Cemetery in Hitchcock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.