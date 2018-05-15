Roy Arthur Hargreaves
GALVESTON—Roy Arthur Hargreaves, 86, of Galveston, passed away March 21, 2018, in England. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Gordon McChristian
GALVESTON—Gordon McChristian departed this life on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, his residence. Service arrangement are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Loretta “Ann” Gately
Loretta “Ann” Gately, 81, passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018, at her residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Robert Earl Rawls
TEXAS CITY—Robert Earl Rawls, 74, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 13, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Donicia Moreno
GALVESTON—Donicia Moreno, 85, of Galveston, passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Kindred Hospital in Webster, TX. Funeral arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Adine “Deanie” Lowry Weatherall
TEXAS CITY—Adine “Deanie” Lowry Weatherall, 94, of Texas City, passed away May 16, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital. Funeral services are pending with at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.