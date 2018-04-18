On June 1st, 1931, the world was blessed with the presence of Leatrice Joy Randle.
She was born to Vernon Randle and Eudithel Mayberry who were delighted to finally embrace their baby girl. She was the eldest of 2 daughters born to this union. Leatrice came to Christ at an early age and was very active in the church choir of Mount Rose Baptist Church in their hometown of Brenham, TX. Leatrice attended Pickett High School in Brenham, TX and was an excellent student.
In addition to excelling in her studies, she also met her future husband Leon Evans, Sr. who was a fellow student at Pickett High. After graduating high school, they were united in marriage and relocated to Galveston, TX to begin their new life. Leatrice continued her education at Alvin Jr. College and graduated with a degree in Nursing.
The union produced 2 children (Verna Evans Mosley and Leon Evans, Jr.). The family then moved to Hitchcock, TX where Leatrice continued her career in Nursing and Leon continued his career at Amoco International Oil Company. Among the achievements thus far, they became owners and operators of Evans Classic Clean Incorporated and Evans Mini Ranch in the Hill country. They both continued their devoted church service at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church until the Lord called Leatrice home on April 11th, 2018.
Leatrice leaves behind to mourn her beloved husband, Leon Evans, Sr.; devoted daughter, Verna Evans Mosley; granddaughters, Tiffany Polar, Tia Hall Johnson, Stacee Greer and Miranda Evans Randle; great- granddaughters, Trinity Polar, Jayden Johnson, Moriah Polar, Skylar Greer and Milan Randle along with other relatives and friends.
There will be a public visitation on Friday, April 20, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a service to celebrate her life at 11:00 a.m. Both events will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock.
Memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
