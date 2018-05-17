Our loving and caring father and grandfather, Robert Earl Rawls was born June 22, 1943 in Trinity, Texas. He was a Vietnam veteran and he retired from Houston Lighting Power Co. after 32 years of dedicated service.
He never met a stranger and his sense of character will be missed. He was a member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church; he loved the Lord and believed in the power of prayer.
Our beloved Robert was called home Sunday, May 13, 2018 surrounding by family and friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents and 8 siblings.
He left to cherish his memories a devoted daughter, Toniqua Rawls; granddaughter Aleah Taylor; former wife and mother of his only child Vera Rawls; devoted girlfriend, Debra Mack; 2 sisters, Gertie Tubbs and Odessa Rawls; 1 brother, Lloyd Jr; 2 God-sons, Vernon Thompson Jr. and Gifford Johnson Jr; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of friends.
The services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX. On Saturday, May 19, 2018 with visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the celebration of life service at 10 a.m. services are under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
