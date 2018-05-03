Funeral service for Barbara Craig will be held today at 11 a.m. at Progressive Baptist Church, 320 S. Bell Dr. in Texas City under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Graveside services for Ynocencia Galvan will be held today at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Services for Mary Lou Burke will be held today at 2 p.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd St. in Galveston.
Memorial services for Julia Dobelmann will be held today at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Howard Williams, Jr., will be held today at 11 a.m. at Westward Street Church of Christ, 302 N. Westward St. in Texas City. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Jim Moore will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral home Chapel in Dickinson with interment following at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
A memorial service for Conrad Vann will be held today at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in Texas City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
