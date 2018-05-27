Ray Edison Schaper, 87, died Sunday morning, May 27, at his home in Galveston. He was surrounded by his three daughters, who cared for him until the end, and by other family members who loved him.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church of Galveston with Pastor Richard Rhoades officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Pallbearers will be Joe Betancourt, Dolph Tillotson, Justin Grigg, Jordan Grigg, Zach Williams, Charles Barkmann, Jay Tillotson and Billy Rearick.
Ray was one of 13 brothers and sisters born to August H. and Elizabeth Schaper. Everyone in the family for several generations worked at the Schaper Dairy, a business founded by the family after they immigrated from Germany in the late 1800s.
The family rode out the 1900 storm on the island with the minister from First Lutheran, who happened to be visiting the family that Sunday. The home splintered apart in the storm, and the family drifted several miles to the west in what remained of their attic.
The dairy closed in 1978. It was located on Stewart Road in the area near Campeche Cove.
After the dairy closed, Ray operated Schaper’s Barbecue on Seawall Boulevard below the Poop Deck. He was perhaps best known in Galveston for selling produce door-to-door to homes and restaurants from a well-worn pickup truck.
Ray spoke with a booming voice, always wore a cowboy hat — a felt hat in winter and straw in summer. He knew and liked virtually everyone in Galveston. He enjoyed visiting, bragging about his daughters and grandchildren and occasionally sharing a beer with friends.
Later in life, he also sold smoked turkeys and hams he cooked himself for holiday consumption at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. He enjoyed gardening all his life. When young, he and his brothers grew and sold watermelons. Late in life, Ray often had as many as 100 tomato plants in his yard in the spring and summer.
Ray was a lifelong Galvestonian. He was born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Feb. 11, 1931. He was well known as a standout high school football player for Ball High, where teammates knew him as Baby Ray. He played in the first game played at Public School Stadium on 27th Street, and he loved to talk about that game. Ball beat a heavily favored Kirwin High School.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany after the Second World War. While serving, he played on Army football teams to entertain the troops and build morale.
Ray’s wife and the mother of his three daughters, was Jane Schaper, who was a high school Latin and English teacher at Texas City High School. She also was a member of the board and later chairwoman for the Galveston Independent School District. Jane died in 1981.
He and other members of the Schaper family were life-long members of First Lutheran Church in Galveston. As long as he was able, Ray sat in the same spot in the same pew every Sunday, singing the hymns in his distinctive bass voice.
He belonged to BPOE Elks 126, American Legion Post 20 and the VFW.
In his later years, Ray loved watching Astros baseball, and he cheered them on in last year’s World Series run. He also rarely missed his daytime TV story, “The Young and the Restless.”
Ray never tired of telling friends and strangers about the accomplishments of his daughters — Keli Betancourt, Lisa Grigg and Teri Tillotson— and about his sons-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ray is survived by daughters Keli and Joe Betancourt of Dickinson, Lisa Grigg of Dickinson and by Teri and Dolph Tillotson of Galveston; by a brother, Rusty Schaper and his wife, Jane; by his sister-in-law, Waunita Schaper; by granddaughters Taylor and Zach Williams and Kati Barkmann and her husband, Charles; by grandsons Justin and Jordan Grigg; by step-grandchildren, Jay and Deana Tillotson and Billy and Katherine Rearick. Ray also is survived by two great-granddaughters, Joli and Mazie Williams, and by his dear friend, Nancy Roach.
He was preceded in death by his parents August H. and Elizabeth Schaper; sisters and brothers, Helen Walker (Milton), A.C. Schaper (Norma), Harold Schaper (Olga), Ethel Mae Schaper, Mabel Schultze (Henry), Louis Schaper (Marguerite), Robert Schaper (Lillian), Annabelle Swygert (Tom), Victor Schaper, Theodore “Buck” Schaper, Catherine Siefkes (Paul); and Eleanor Pauls Schaper.
The family suggests memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Galveston, 2415 Winnie Street, Galveston, Tex., 77550.
Carnes Brothers Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
