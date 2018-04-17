Astra Blanchard Allen Cooper

TEXAS CITY—
Astra Bianca Blanchard Allen Cooper of Texas City, TX passed away Saturday, February 22, 2018, in Houston Hospice in Houston, TX, after a long 1 1/2 year fight with cervical cancer.
Astra was born gifted with voice and song. She was only three when she started creating her own lyrics, a talent that lasted her a lifetime although she was her own worst critic. Her creativity ,also, was expressed through graphic art and photography. She loved reinventing herself constructively. She had a passion for learning, education, and research which served her well. The week she learned she was facing terminal cancer, she had just registered to begin a nursing program with hopes of becoming a registered nurse, one of her life long ambitions.
Astra was a passionate advocate for environmental and humanitarian causes. She had worked for several years for A R I Environmental, Inc.in the Pasadena office in environmental work involving the chemical plants, refineries, the State and the Federal Government regulations. She used the platform of social media as well as her strong voice to champion for the under-dog. She dedicated much of her time over the last 16 years to recovery and to working with others in 12-Step Programs.
In San Francisco, CA, April 25, 1977, Astra was born to Sheila D'Ann Finchum Blanchard and Glen Arthur Blanchard. Her mother Sheila preceded Astra in death with cancer when Astra was only 25 years old.
Kevin Fred Cooper, a long time bachelor fell in love with Astra, and they married January 14,
2015, in their home. Astra is survived by her husband Kevin and his parents Linda and Jerry Cooper of Texas City. Also, surviving her are her father Glen Arthur Blanchard and step- mother Sylvia Blanchard of San Leon, TX
Three children: Glenn Norman III, Micah Seth Sabatian Blanchard, and minor child: Caden Glen Allen and his father Scott Clifford Allen of Clear Lake, TX.
Three Siblings: William Donovan Bartish of Earthampton, MA; Heather Monique Bartish, her husband Shankar Kumar Dhanaraj, and their daughter Reyah Zoe Kai Dhanaraj-Bartish of Gaithersburg, MD; Dominic Apollo Blanchard and his children: Xyla T. and Kendra D of Missouri City, TX.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, that memorial gifts be designated for cervical cancer research at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Memorials can be made online at http://engage.fredhutch.org/goto/AstraBianca or mail to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research, PO Box 19024, Dept. J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, April 22, 2018, at the Bay Area Club AA in League City from 1-3 p.m.for families and friends.
