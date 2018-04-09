The Homrighaus Family mourns the loss of (BOI) Henry L. Homrighaus, Jr. He has been called home to the service of our merciful, compassionate, and loving GOD. Henry L. Homrighaus, Jr. was born on February 28, 1943 to Henry L. Homrighaus, Sr. and Frances Artive Homrighaus.
Henry was the oldest of eight children; all were BOI’s. His brothers are George Edward (deceased), Gerald Dennis (Bear) (deceased), twins, Robert Lee and Ronald Lee (deceased), Martin Dee (deceased), Christopher Michael and Thomas John Homrighaus.
Henry L. Homrighaus, Jr. was a naval veteran, Security Industry Expert for over 46 years, avid hunter and fisherman. To his sons and grandchildren we have lost the patriarch of our family. The words of wisdom, compassion for others, lessons on friendship, sense of humor and love for his family and friends will be greatly missed.
Henry L. Homrighaus, Jr. was married to Terrie Lynne Homrighaus, who is preparing their place in heaven. They were married for 43 years before Terrie’s passing on November 2nd 2011. Together they had two children, Henry L. Homrighaus, III and Stephen M Homrighaus. Henry L Homrighaus, Jr. will be survived by his sons, their wives and eight grandchildren, whom he adored: Henry L. Homrighaus, III his wife Mary and their four children Joseph, Jason, Hondo, and Rosemary Homrighaus. Stephen M Homrighaus and his wife Wendy and their four children Conner, Corbin, Caysen and Cadee Homrighaus.
Our family would like to recognize Grace Carr for her loving support of our father for the last three years of his life.
Henry’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Friday, April 13, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 21st & Church St, in Galveston, starting at 11:30 am with a graveside service to follow.
Pallbearers will be Henry L. Homrighaus, III, Stephen M. Homrighaus, Christopher M. Homrighaus, Thomas J. Homrighaus, Hondo K. Homrighaus and Conner M Homrighaus.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joseph T. Homrighaus, Jason N. Homrighaus, Corbin B. Homrigaus, Caysen D. Homrighaus, Rosemary A. Homrighaus, Cadee B. Homrighaus, and Jason L. Homrighaus.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Henry’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
